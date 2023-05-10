Mika Brzezinski Blasts Republicans Defending Trump and Demands They Watch Sexual Abuse Trial Deposition: ‘He Says He Did It!’

Mika Brzezinski blasted Republicans who are still running defense for Donald Trump after he was found liable by a jury for sexual abuse. She did so by demanding they watch the former president’s deposition from the E. Jean Carroll case and see the behavior they’re choosing to normalize.

Morning Joe opened Wednesday reviewing news that a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million in damage after finding him liable for sexual abuse. Throughout the conversation, Joe Scarborough argued that the verdict was evident based on Trump’s deposition. Yet, Republicans are still falling in line behind Trump despite this and his every other past transgression.

The show proceeded to air footage of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) sneering at the verdict. That led to Brzezinski’s proclamation that “this is the problem with these Republicans. This is the sickness that you’re talking about, that Trump has coarsened through the veins of American society.”

After applauding Carroll for her bravery in seeing her accusations through, Brzezinski said that if Trump-defending Republicans bothered watching the deposition, “they would see in front of their own eyes the sickness that Donald Trump has put on this country because you’re blind!”

I’m not going to assume they watched the deposition, I’m asking! It’s 42 minutes, maybe longer, but watch it. It’s not about whether these women lied. He said he did it! And you’re okay with that. You’re going after the jury, a jury of his peers, unanimous verdict, and you don’t even look at the deposition where Donald Trump says he did it! This is what he does. You have to understand this is what he does. He normalizes things that are not normal. He normalizes things that are not okay. He normalizes things that are illegal.” “It is not okay and, no, it hasn’t happened for millions of years. Celebrities don’t go up to women and grab their genitals. Okay!? They don’t just walk up and do it, and if they do, they should be charged and go to jail or they should be charged in a civil lawsuit and pay millions, which is happening here, and in the deposition not only is he atrocious and rude to the attorneys, but he says straight out he did it. But he’s normalizing it for you and you can’t see it because you’re clinging, ever so tightly, to a losing proposition, which is what’s so stupid. It’s stupid politically. It’s malpractice.

Watch above via MSNBC.

