‘A Nightmare’: Fox News Legal Analysts Say Trump’s Own Comments Were ‘Devastating’ to His Case Against Sex Abuse Claims

Fox News legal contributors Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley agreed former President Donald Trump’s deposition was highly damaging to his case as they broke down the E. Jean Carroll trial verdict.

The New York City jury found Trump liable for sexually abusing Carroll, committing battery against her, and for defaming her. The jury did not find Trump had raped Carroll as she has accused him of doing, but his civil liability in the case means that the jury determined he must award Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

As Turley spoke about Trump’s bogus claim of not being able to defend himself against Carroll, he moved on to what Trump could expect to see if he appeals the ruling.

The only way to unravel this is to say the jury heard things that they shouldn’t have been allowed to hear because they were too prejudicial. The biggest problem for the president I think at trial and it’s gonna be on appeal, is he decided not to testify. He didn’t even appear in the courtroom. That not only triggered inferences, but likely poisoned the well a bit for these jurors. Jurors don’t like it. They don’t like it in criminal or civil cases when the key accused party doesn’t speak to them.

MacCallum then aired footage from Trump’s deposition where he disputed Carroll’s allegations while defending his infamous comments about being famous enough to sexually touch women without their permission. Asked for his thoughts on the tape, McCarthy called it “devastating” because Carroll’s lawyers juxtaposed Trump’s comments with one of his sexual abuse accusers.

So it was not a situation where it could just be sort of dismissed as locker room banter in the abstract. They had a woman on the stand who was having a very difficult time getting through the story of what she said happened to her, who said she came forward because ofhe Access Hollywood tape, and when they played the tape, it’s the same things that she says happened to her.

Turley got back in next:

Well they are devastating. The first tape actually shows what Trump could have said on the stand. His point is a valid one. This was the worst possible place anyone could choose to commit battery, in a very crowded area. You can make that argument on the stand. That deposition turned out to be a nightmare because they were able, because he wasn’t there, they were able to use those, and I think it really destroyed the defense in the end.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com