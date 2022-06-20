Mike Pence Claims ‘Never in My Lifetime’ Has He Seen a President Lie as Much as Joe Biden

Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow took President Joe Biden to task for his economic policies during an interview with Mike Pence on Monday, where he asked the former vice president if he’s ever seen a president who “commits so many falsehoods.”

Both Kudlow and Pence served in the administration of Donald Trump, who, according to the Washington Post, uttered more than 30,000 falsehoods during his four years as president.

Kudlow criticized Biden because “he won’t take the blame” for inflation and other ills in the country.

“Have you ever seen a president who refuses to accept blame, and I want to add to that, commits so many falsehoods?” Kudlow asked Pence. “I’m being very polite here, calling it falsehoods – falsehoods, you know, on any given day. He’s out there saying stuff that just ain’t true. Have you ever seen anything like that?”

Pence replied that he had not.

“Never in my lifetime,” said the former vice president. “I said today that there has never been a time in my life where a president was more disconnected from the American people than we see today.”

Among the 30,000+ falsehoods Trump told as president, perhaps none was bigger than his baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. After that November’s election, Trump spent two months telling supporters the contest had been rigged.

He repeated his outlandish claim on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, at a rally in Washington, D.C., where he told attendees to “show strength” and march to the Capitol, where Pence was set to preside over certification of the 2020 election.

A riot ensued at the Capitol, delaying certification for several hours. Some rioters chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” after a gallows had been erected outside the Capitol. The marauders came within 40 feet of him that day.

Trump was also quick to deflect blame during his tenure as president. As the United States lagged behind other countries in Covid testing early in the pandemic, Trump declared, “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

Instead, he blamed Barack Obama.

Watch above via Fox News.

