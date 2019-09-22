Mike Pompeo swatted down the possibility that President Donald Trump will clear up the furor of the whistleblower report by releasing the transcripts of his phone calls with foreign leaders.

The secretary of state went on a Sunday show media tour to address the commotion of Trump’s remarks to foreign leaders, during which, he gave his approval to Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government into investigating Joe Biden. As Martha Raddatz spoke to Pompeo on ABC, she pushed back on him by saying “we’ve seen no evidence of” Pompeo’s suggestion that Biden “behaved inappropriately” or interfered with elections through his past dealings with Ukraine.

“If the conversation was perfectly fine, as President Trump said, why not release the transcript to the public?” Raddatz asked.

“We don’t release transcripts very often,” Pompeo answered. “Those are private conversations between world leaders, and it wouldn’t be appropriate to do so except in the most extreme circumstances. There’s no evidence that that would be appropriate at this point.”

