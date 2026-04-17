Trump Tells Audience He Saved UFO Announcement ‘For This Crowd’ Because ‘You’re a Little Bit Out There’

President Donald Trump told his audience at a Turning Point Action event on Friday that he had saved a special UFO announcement especially “for this crowd” because they’re “a little bit out there.”

Headlining the “Build the Red Wall” event in Phoenix on Friday, the president used a digression in his speech to tease the release of government files on unidentified aerial phenomena, which he’d ordered the Department of Defense and other agencies to prepare for in February.

“As you remember, I recently directed the Secretary of War – how good is Pete Hegseth doing by the way? – to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

Noting the excitement, the president said, “And I figured this was a good crowd, because I know you people, you’re really into that. I don’t know if I am. So I’m pleased to report today, I thought I’d save it for this crowd, because you’re a little bit out there, you know, a little.”

Hinting that the release would begin imminently and promising some “interesting” disclosures, he continued: “This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I’m gonna say. And the first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct.”

Trump closed by encouraging supporters to dig in on the material directly and bring him the truth: “You’ll figure it out. Let me know. Let me know. But we’ve had a lot of questions. It’s something that really captivates the mind. There’s no question about it.”

Watch above via X.

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