Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hit back at Jon Stewart on Monday after the former Daily Show host blamed him for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund repeatedly falling into a state of uncertainty.

Stewart drew a lot of attention recently because of how emotionally he confronted Congress for their hesitation in reauthorizing the fund. Stewart followed this up by giving an interview to Chris Wallace on Sunday, saying McConnell has “never” dealt with the bill as compassionately as he claims.

“He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it,” Stewart said.

McConnell was asked for a response during a conversation with Fox & Friends, and he answered that “many things in Congress happen at the last minute. We’ve never failed to address this issue and we will address it again.”

“I don’t know why he is all bent out of shape but we will take care of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund,” McConnell continued.

Steve Doocy noted that Stewart used part of his speech before Congress to rail against the fact that so many members of the House Judiciary Committee weren’t there to hear him or the 9/11 victims he accompanied.

“Well that frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time,” McConnell responded. “It sounds to me like he is looking for some way to take offense. There is no way we won’t address this problem appropriately.”

McConnell concluded by insisting the bill would be funded again.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com