MN Gov. Calls for Police Reform Hearings After Daunte Wright Killing: ‘Stop Pretending’ We Can’t Do Anything to Stop This

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke on the killing of Daunte Wright on Monday afternoon and called on the state legislature to hold hearings on police reform to prevent future tragedies.

Walz started by saying, “It’s devastating and heart-breaking that we’re here again to address the death of a young Black man with an interaction with police.”

He expressed his sympathies to Wright’s family and said, “I think there’s a lot of mothers out there that know that you shouldn’t be able to worry about your son dying going to wash the car.”

Walz said that “we can simply acknowledge that it doesn’t need to be this way,” and brought up the Derek Chauvin trial as he talked about what the community is feeling right now. He talked about making sure there is space for people to peacefully protest, while ensuring that “those that wish to do harm or destruction to property or to put people at risk” will not be tolerated.

He called for the state legislature to hold hearings on police reforms as he said, “We can stop pretending that this is just the natural order of the universe and things happen this way.”

“Things that are supported by both law enforcement and community members. Things that we know that would reduce the chance of a routine traffic stop escalating into a loss of life. There are things that can be done. There are proposals out there. There’s proven remedies that can be put into place. But that will never happen if we don’t at least hold hearings on these things. If we don’t at least get ourselves into an uncomfortable position and do what this democracy is supposed to do and debate the hard things. So I’m calling on the legislature — and I will be calling them later — if we have time to talk about other things, you can certainly find time on your calendar to put things in place that make sure that we don’t have another Dante Wright laying on the streets of Brooklyn Center or any community in this state or this country.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

