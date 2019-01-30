Morning Joe Asks Howard Schultz How Much a Box of Cheerios Costs. He Does Not Know.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz was asked a question on MSNBC Wednesday that may shed some light on how well he connects with the little things Americans tend to notice in their everyday lives.

The billionaire was on Morning Joe to continue his media tour and further elaborate on his proposed plan to run for president in 2020 as a “centrist independent.” As Schutlz described himself as someone who understands the American people, Mika Brzezinski surprised Schultz with what should not be a tough question: “How much does an 18 ounce box of Cheerios costs?”

Schultz was stumped on that one, telling the MSNBC hosts he had no idea while Brzezinski laughed as she filled him in.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

