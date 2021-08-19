[jwivdeo ID=NsFoH2FB]

The various remote studios of Morning Joe each expressed a remarkably dour and disappointed tone regarding the Biden Administration’s handling of the disastrous withdrawal of US military presence from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden spoke with George Stephanopoulos recently; a portion of the interview was released Wednesday night and showed a defensive if not defiant commander-in-chief who may not grasp the scale of the humanitarian, diplomatic, and public relations problems that they are currently facing.

Washington Post’s David Ignatius did not demur in his assessment. “My sense, as I talk to people in the White House, watched these folks on TV, is that they are really shell shocked,” he reported. “This is a kind of defeat, a level of reversal that these folks have never known in their lives.”

“These are people who have never gotten a bad grade in school, and suddenly they find the world collapsing around them,” he continued. “I think it’s been really, really difficult for them to deal with this. It’s overwhelmed every other issue for the White House.”

Joe Scarborough then introduced OzyMedia’s Katty Kay by noting that he was hearing that the current chaos unfolding in Afghanistan was less of a strategic defeat for the US and the Biden Administration and more of a “diplomatic defeat.”

The former BBC presenter was quick to agree and pointed out how even American allies, such as MPs in British Parliament, were publicly expressing shame that the US President would lay blame for the Afghan people for the Taliban taking over in such an efficient way ostensibly peaceful manner.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com