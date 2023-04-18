Morning Joe Mocks Ron DeSantis ‘Stepping on a Rake’ In Picking New Fight With Disney: ‘Just Stupid’

The cast of Morning Joe took turns mocking Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and saying he’s sabotaging himself with his latest attempt to reignite his feud with Disney.

Because DeSantis’ attempts to revoke Walt Disney World’s self-governing privileges haven’t been going very well, the governor announced a series of punitive proposals on Monday to use against the district. One of his most notable suggestions was to build a new state prison on the lands near Disney World, and this marks the latest chapter in DeSantis’ war against the company ever since he accused it of going “woke.”

As Mika Brzezinski brought up all of this to her panel, she snarked at DeSantis’ determination to continue his fight with the most prominent tourist attraction and revenue driver in his state.

“Talk about stepping on a rake, getting in a fight with your largest employer,” she said. New York Times’ Mara Gay called it “weird” since DeSantis is currently trying to build a national profile amid the possibility he may run for president.

“It is an odd way to do that by attacking Disney World, the desired destination of all children in America,” Gay said. “I don’t really see how that helps.”

Eugene Robinson got up next by saying that if DeSantis is trying to build up his national reputation, “he’s not doing a very good job of it.” Between DeSantis getting outmaneuvered and his apparent “grudge match attitude,” Robinson called the feud evidence that he was not fit to be president.

“This is — on the one hand — really, really worrisome about Desantis,” he said. “It is also, like, really funny. It is the state’s biggest employer! It is the place where every child in America wants to go! Why are you going to fight Mickey Mouse? It’s just stupid!”

The conversation carried on as Brzezinski called DeSantis’ feud “self-destructive.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

