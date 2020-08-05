Morning Joe Mocks Trump’s ‘Yo-Semites’ Gaffe: Makes Attacks on Biden’s Intellect Look Like a ‘Risky Strategy’

As the Morning Joe crew reviewed Donald Trump’s botched pronunciation of the word “Yosemite,” they found it interesting in the context that the president and his allies still insist on attacking former Vice President Joe Biden over his supposed mental decline.

Willie Geist led the show on Wednesday morning by looking at how Trump called the famous national park “Yo-Semites” to great mockery while signing the Great American Outdoors Act. “Twice for emphasis there” Geist said in response to Trump’s mispronunciation, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire kept up the pace afterwards.

“Yo, Willie! I’m amazed it isn’t on a t-shirt yet. How is the Biden camp already not manufactured these, started to distribute these shirts?” Lemire said. “Look, he tried, but it does highlight that we know that the President and his campaign have tried to suggest that Joe Biden maybe has lost a few miles on his fastball, that he did point out a gaffe here, a blunder there, a misstatement there. Moments like yesterday go to show you, that’s sort of a risky strategy for this particular president, whose at times, relationship with pronunciation is, shall we say, shaky.”

“You’re being very generous there,” Geist responded. “Amazing, though, you can make it to 74-years-old and not see the word ‘Yosemite’ written somewhere.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]