MSNBC Analyst Admits Taibbi Thread Shows Democrats Had ‘Close’ Relationship With Twitter That Republicans Did Not

MSNBC analyst Brendan Buck on Saturday said that the Twitter thread from journalist Matt Taibbi on Friday night is likely to feature in GOP investigations into Hunter Biden next year, and noted that the documents demonstrated the “close relationship” that the social media site enjoyed with Democrats prior to Elon Musk‘s purchase of the company.

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser asked Buck what impact the information being released may have on the GOP’s potential investigations into the business dealings of the Biden family, which both conservative pundits and elected members of the party have all but guaranteed will take place.

“I expect they’ll launch investigations into Hunter Biden and this angle of it, but also Twitter in general,” said Buck. “There is a long-running theme through Republican politics right now that big tech has censored conservatives, the term shadow-banning all these things that people talk about how free speech from just conservatives has been muzzled.”

Without himself saying whether this shows that, he said that Republicans will use it “whether or not it actually shows” that.

“What I think what it does show is that Twitter had a much, had a close relationship with Democrats, much closer relationship than with Republicans,” he added. “And that is enough.”

He argued that the fact that Twitter and the DNC enjoyed a cozy relationship was just an excuse for Republicans to say that Twitter and the Democrats had a cozy relationship. Which is logical. Most people would agree that stating the existence of a thing that exists is a reasonable thing to do. But Buck presented as Republicans indulging in “victim-ism.”

While noting that the social media company had a close relationship with Democrats, which was shown in the Twitter thread on Friday night, Buck did not weigh in on whether that might affect how content was moderated or not. Instead, he left it to the viewer to conclude that, no, it wouldn’t have, because of reasons unstated.

He concluded by saying that Republicans believe “there are elites in power who are who are holding them back,” and that the documents being released showing Democrats and Twitter cooperating on news about then-candidate Biden’s son “plays perfectly into that theme.”

Which, again … d’uh.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com