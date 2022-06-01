MSNBC Contributor Warns Latino Parents Concerned About ‘Communist Agenda’ Being ‘Pushed’ in Schools, Causing Hispanic Voters’ Rightward Shift

Culture wars and a fear of socialism are pushing many Latino voters to the Right, reporter Paola Ramos told MSNBC on Wednesday. Ramos is debuting a miniseries where she speaks directly with conservative Latinos in Florida who have become strong supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his culture clashes with school curriculum, liberals, and Disney.

Previewing the miniseries, Ramos noted that many of the voters she spoke with for the documentary are former Democrats and Barack Obama supporters who have only recently shifted to the Right.

“You see many Latina moms that perhaps on the sidelines for many years, we found many that were political, we found many that used to be Obama supporters, former Democrats, and now, because of these culture wars, paired with this fear of socialism, they’re awake. They’re in the school board meetings. They’re disrupting the school board meetings,” Ramos told MSNC host Chris Jansing.

In clips from the miniseries, Latino voters can be seen protesting at school board meetings and pledging support to DeSantis. One such supporter is Eulalia Maria Jimenez, the head of Moms for Liberty Miami. She appeared at a DeSantis event where the governor promoted his Stop Woke Act, which targets discussion of things such as Critical Race Theory in public schools.

“Remember, a lot of things with kids, especially the younger kids, happens subliminally,” she told Ramos. “Worksheets have them where there’s certain words. Slavery. Black history. Certain keywords that are constantly [used].”

Jimenez represents a growing voting sector, Ramos said, explaining Jimenez’s parents fled communist Cuba and she now fears a “communist agenda” being pushed in schools.

“She literally took her kids out of the classrooms because she was paranoid that communism agenda, she uses the word agenda, was pushed into the classrooms,” she said. “When you pair these culture wars with that fear of communism, that combination, I think, is again, a different trend that you’re starting to see in Florida.”

