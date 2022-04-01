Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused Disney of imposing a “woke ideology” and warned that it’ll “destroy” the United States if left “unabated” in an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday,

DeSantis and others on the right have gone after Disney over its opposition to a new law over parental rights in education that includes the prohibition the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms in Florida public schools. Critics of the legislation have termed it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” though such a phrase doesn’t exist in the law.

DeSantis slammed Disney World, located in Orlando, being exempted from government regulation and called for this special treatment to end.

“Over many, many decades … they’ve gotten incredible treatment from the Florida legislature and they are treated on a pedestal, this one corporation is treated differently than everybody else. That’s not something I’ve ever supported,” he said. “But now in the legislature you see a movement to reevaluate those special privileges. And so at the end of the day, I think Disney has gotten over its skis on this.”

DeSantis went on to say there’s a difference between “policy disputes” and imposing “a woke ideology.”

“There’s policy disputes and that’s fine, but when you’re trying to impose a woke ideology on our state, we view that as a significant threat,” he said. “This wokeness will destroy this country we if we let it run unabated. So in Florida we take a very big stand against that.”

DeSantis noted that the state legislature will look at revoking Disney’s special status, called the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Watch above, via Fox News.

