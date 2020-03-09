A guest on MSNBC sparked outrage on Saturday morning for referring to Meghan Markle as “five clicks up from trailer trash.”

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” said guest Victoria Mather. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world,” she continued.

This is not the first time Mather has referred to Markle as “trailer trash.” Mather once wrote, “Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash,” in an article for Air Mail. Mather also dubbed Markle the “Duchess of Excess” in the same article.

Mather was identified as “Vanity Fair Royals Watcher,” during the segment, but according to Buzzfeed, a Condé Nast spokesperson said she has not been employed there since 2018.

Mather’s statement on MSNBC references Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to step away from the royal family, a choice that the couple has partially attributed to intense media scrutiny of the former Duchess of Sussex.

In the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry referred to media attention as “constant management,” adding, “But for me and for my wife, of course there’s a lot of stuff that hurts. Especially when the majority of it is untrue.”

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser promptly ended the interview after Mather’s comments, but viewers still took issue with the statement, calling it racist, and pointing out that comments like these are the reason Markle left the royal family in the first place.

A clip of an MSNBC guest calling Meghan Marke “five clicks up from trailer trash” is being cited as an example of why she and Prince Harry stepped back as working members of the royal family https://t.co/FasjP8AjNc — BuzzFeed News UK (@BuzzFeedNewsUK) March 8, 2020

@MSNBC What did I just hear? Racist #VictoriaMather just said Meghan Markle was five clicks up from trailer trash. @VanityFair is this who you want representing your brand?! Fire her now! #MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/K1Vwuds6Hk — s.m.gaines (@sm_gaines) March 7, 2020

If anyone is trailer trash it’s YOU @mather_victoria. — Natalie Rowe (@RealNatalieRowe) March 7, 2020

WHUT?! Megan Markle is “ five steps up from Trailor trash“? This guest should never be brought on again. #EVER https://t.co/wFPwJSDSPg — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 7, 2020

@LindseyReiser @MSNBC You owe your audience and Meghan Markle a sincere apology for even allowing Victoria Mather on your show to offer her racist tirade.@VanityFair … she needs to be fired. — The Mean Progressive ™ (@MeanProgress) March 7, 2020

@MSNBC Thank you for having on Victoria Mather MSNBC London office this morning. Interview was COMPLETE validation Meghan and Harry made the right choice to leave Royal Family. Ms. Mather needs to retire because she is terminally sick with vitriol. Her comments were evil. — cathgk (@cathgeorge909) March 7, 2020

An MSNBC Guest* Called Meghan Markle “Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash” On Air: *Who does not work for Vanity Fair and hasn’t since 2018, a Condé Nast spokesperson confirmed to @BuzzFeedNewshttps://t.co/GaXB0bUc04 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 7, 2020

Who the hell is this white lady that went on TV and called Meghan Markle trailer trash? pic.twitter.com/K303M4Y1hB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 7, 2020

.@MSNBC

Did that British snob just call #MeganMarkle one step up from trailer trash!?

I loved the way the MSNBC anchor cut her off.

What a snobby bitch! — Kimburly (@Kimburly_K) March 7, 2020

We know who the real trailer trash is, and it isn’t MM. This is the kind of malevolence I expect from Fox, not MSNBC. How did you allow someone like this on your program? https://t.co/MHkeMVtPA9 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020

So the travel editor of Vanity Fair really hopped on TV & said Meghan Markle is ‘5 clicks up from trailer trash’ …. So much hate simply because Prince Harry didn’t marry one of his own. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/84hyhtXYGi — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) March 7, 2020

