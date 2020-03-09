comScore

MSNBC Guest Sparks Outrage After Calling Meghan Markle ‘Five Clicks Up From Trailer Trash’

By Leia IdlibyMar 9th, 2020, 10:51 am

A guest on MSNBC sparked outrage on Saturday morning for referring to Meghan Markle as “five clicks up from trailer trash.”

“I think what has really, really upset the British public is that Meghan Markle, who many people consider as only, you know, five clicks up from trailer trash, has actually tried to disrespect the queen,” said guest Victoria Mather. “And the queen is the most respected person, most respected woman, in the world,” she continued.

This is not the first time Mather has referred to Markle as “trailer trash.” Mather once wrote, “Meghan comes from a sadly dysfunctional family, leading to her being unpleasantly trolled as trailer trash,” in an article for Air Mail.  Mather also dubbed Markle the “Duchess of Excess” in the same article.

Mather was identified as “Vanity Fair Royals Watcher,” during the segment, but according to Buzzfeed, a Condé Nast spokesperson said she has not been employed there since 2018.

Mather’s statement on MSNBC references Prince Harry and Markle’s decision to step away from the royal family, a choice that the couple has partially attributed to intense media scrutiny of the former Duchess of Sussex.

In the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, Prince Harry referred to media attention as “constant management,” adding, “But for me and for my wife, of course there’s a lot of stuff that hurts. Especially when the majority of it is untrue.”

MSNBC anchor Lindsey Reiser promptly ended the interview after Mather’s comments, but viewers still took issue with the statement, calling it racist, and pointing out that comments like these are the reason Markle left the royal family in the first place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch above, via MSNBC.

