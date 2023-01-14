MSNBC Host, Analyst Agree Biden Docs a ‘Fiasco’ That Will ‘Blow Up in Their Face’ — For Republicans

During MSNBC Reports on Saturday, host Cori Coffin and MSNBC analyst Fernand Amandi were in agreement that it’s Republicans who are hurt by the classified documents discovered in President Joe Biden’s possession, not the president or the Democrats.

It was revealed Saturday that additional classified documents were discovered at Biden’s Delaware residence, two days after the announcement of a special counsel to investigate the situation first reported Monday of this week.

Coffin had Amandi on to discuss the politics around the situation, and asked him whether Republicans — who she said are “predictably” on TV “trying to convince Americans” that the discovery of classified documents improperly stored at Biden’s private residence is similar to the classified documents discovered in Donald Trump’s possession — will have any success in making an issue of it.

“How damaging overall could this be for Biden and the Democrats?” Coffin asked, implying the answer with her question.

Amandi, delivering on that implication, said it isn’t bad for Democrats at all, but will hurt Republicans.

“I don’t see any damage for Biden and the Democrats. I do, however, see a continuing problem for the non-base Republican voter who looks at this Republican Party who talked for the last two years about what they would do when given the reins of power in American government,” he said. He argued that Republicans are expected to deliver on issues they’ve campaigned on, “And yet, they’re engaged in the weaponization of the rule of law against political opponents.”

“I think it’s a fiasco for them,” he said. “And I think, again, any American voter who is a non-MAGA base voter will see this for what it is.”

