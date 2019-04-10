MSNBC Legal Analyst on Barr Spying Comments: He ‘Feels the Need to Curry Favor With Trump’

Attorney General Bill Barr confirmed during today’s congressional hearing that he will be reviewing “the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016.”

At one point he said he believes spying of the Trump campaign “did occur.”

MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said with a laugh, “I think that’s crazy.”

“That some reason they were spying on the Trump campaign and Trump accused that and there was bugging in the campaign and there just wasn’t,” she continued. “And obviously, Barr feels the need to curry favor with Trump and I don’t understand why a man of his standing and reputation would feel the need to kowtow to the president in such a way.”

