MSNBC Panel Gets Worked Up Picturing Trump At ‘Really Dirty, Dangerous, Scary’ Jail Getting ‘Freaked Out’

MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks, MSNBC host Alicia Menendez, and MSNBC analyst Jennifer Rubin were all smiles Saturday as they visualized Donald Trump surrendering at the Fulton County Jail for his arrest and arraignment in the Georgia election fraud case.

The three were on to discuss the Trump indictments and the 2024 GOP primary on MSNBC’s American Voices With Alicia Menendez, and the host began by asking former Watergate prosecutor Wine-Banks how this arraignment will differ from the last Trump indictment.

“Jill, Trump, the 18 other codefendants, they must surrender in Fulton County by Friday,” said Menendez as the three appeared pleased. “How is this process in Georgia going to be different from what we’ve seen in federal court?”

“It’s going to be very different because they have said that they are going to do mug shots and fingerprints,” said Wine-Banks. “And he will be turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail, not in a federal building, not in a clean, nice environment.”

“It is, from what we hear from the press, a really dirty, dangerous, scary place,” she said.

Her comments echoed those of fellow former Watergater John Dean, who said on CNN Friday that it’s “a hellhole” and just “a whiff of that place” might convince Trump’s co-defendants to consider making deals.

Wine-Banks, too, said the “picture of him there” and the “experience of being in a real jail” could have Trump “really freaked out” like it did some Watergate defendants.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave Trump and his co-defendants until Friday, August 25 to surrender for booking in Fulton County.

Trump niece Mary Trump and her podcast guests were even more enthusiastic about the idea on Saturday.

