District Attorney Fani Willis Gives Trump Deadline to Surrender

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others who were indicted by an Atlanta grand jury in the elections probe have until noon on Friday, August 25 to surrender.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis held a press conference on Friday night addressing the indictments, which came as a result of the investigation into alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at the press conference.

She continued:

Subsequent to the indictment, as is the normal process in Georgia law, the grand jury issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. I am giving the defendants the opportunity to voluntarily surrender no later than noon on Friday the 25th day of August, 2023. I remind everyone here that an indictment is only a series of allegations based on a grand jury’s determination of probable cause to support the charges.

The 98-page indictment was unsealed on Monday night. Trump, the lead Republican candidate for president in the 2024 election, was charged with 13 felonies, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and more.

The indictment states:

Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020. One of the states he lost was Georgia. Trump and the otherDefendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump. That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity inFulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states.

Read the full indictment here.

