On MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Monday, Rick Wilson incorrectly told the rest of the panel that Fox News isn’t covering Wednesday’s Mueller hearings.

Multiple networks have sent out information about their plans for Mueller hearing coverage, including Fox News. A Fox press release this morning announced the network’s live coverage of the Mueller hearings starting at 8:15 am ET and anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

On MSNBC this afternoon, Wilson said there’s no way Trump won’t be “glued to the screen” during the special counsel’s testimony. But as he talked about Trump’s expectations for his Republican allies and the Fox News audience, Wilson falsely relayed that Fox isn’t covering the hearings:

WILSON: Fox isn’t covering the hearings, which should also tell you… WALLACE: Really? WILSON: …how scared they are of what could happen on this morning. It’s going to be a very interesting and consequential moment. They’re apparently not going to take them live. Everybody else is taking them live.

On Sunday, former U.S. attorney and current MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance tweeted, “Fox isn’t showing Mueller’s testimony Wednesday. Trump is afraid of what will happen if his base gets to hear Mueller’s testimony for themselves.” After receiving thousands of retweets — and plenty of criticism — she took it down and said it was meant as a joke.

Wilson posted a correction to Twitter later in the hour:

I stand corrected: Fox apparently will cover the Mueller hearings. The MAGA Javerts were all aflutter. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 22, 2019

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com