comScore

MSNBC Analyst Tweets Then Deletes Comment Falsely Claiming Fox Won’t Air Mueller Hearing

By Connor MannionJul 21st, 2019, 7:24 pm

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance tweeted then deleted what she says was a joke today, claiming Fox News was not going to air Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing this week.

The now-deleted tweet said “Fox isn’t showing Mueller’s testimony Wednesday. Trump is afraid of what will happen if his base gets to hear Mueller’s testimony for themselves.”

In a follow-up tweet, Vance insisted the initial tweet was a joke and “it will be interesting to see Fox’s coverage in light of Trump’s statement he won’t be watching the hearing.”

Vance later deleted the tweet entirely Sunday night, apologizing and saying “I don’t like to delete tweets but that seems a better course than unintentionally misinforming people.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier weighed in earlier, noting that the network will be covering the hearings all day.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: