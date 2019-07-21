MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance tweeted then deleted what she says was a joke today, claiming Fox News was not going to air Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing this week.

The now-deleted tweet said “Fox isn’t showing Mueller’s testimony Wednesday. Trump is afraid of what will happen if his base gets to hear Mueller’s testimony for themselves.”

In a follow-up tweet, Vance insisted the initial tweet was a joke and “it will be interesting to see Fox’s coverage in light of Trump’s statement he won’t be watching the hearing.”

Y’all, a kind friend pointed out my goofy sense of humor doesn’t always translate onto Twitter. I know most of you get the irony by now. It will be interesting to see Fox’s coverage in light of Trump’s statement he won’t be watching the hearing. https://t.co/jP1y2GoW3S — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2019

Vance later deleted the tweet entirely Sunday night, apologizing and saying “I don’t like to delete tweets but that seems a better course than unintentionally misinforming people.”

I’ve deleted an earlier tweet I intended ironically, but that some took as factual regarding Fox news coverage of Mueller’s testimony. My apologies to anyone I confused. I don’t like to delete tweets but that seems a better course than unintentionally misinforming people. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 21, 2019

Fox News anchor Bret Baier weighed in earlier, noting that the network will be covering the hearings all day.

Actually I am anchoring our coverage with @marthamaccallum all day Wednesday. Sorry you missed the promos. Thanks. https://t.co/YKjDKtSMMG — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 21, 2019

