MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill Has Doubts About Student Debt Forgiveness: ‘I’m Not Sure Biden’s Policy Here Works’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) expressed doubts President Joe Biden’s move to forgive student debt will work — whether in terms of making higher education more attainable for all Americans or convincing younger Americans to support Democrats.

On Morning Joe Friday, McCaskill remarked that “the increase in college tuition has been obscene in this country over the last 10, 20 years.”

“I mean, what used to be reasonable for every American in terms of attaining a higher education has become completely unattainable. I’m not sure Biden’s policy here works,” she said. “The other big question about this decision, while I don’t disagree with the decision he’s made about this, is will it really have the impact they’re hoping for with younger voters.”

Biden announced on Wednesday he is forgiving up to $20,000 in debt of Pell Grant recipients for individuals making less than $125,000 annually and couples making under $250,000 annually.

Other student debt up to $10,000 will be forgiven for those under those same income caps. The president also extended the moratorium on student loan payments for the last time. The moratorium, which was implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will end on Dec. 31. Biden also capped repayment of undergraduate loans at 5 percent of monthly income.

Biden’s move has proved controversial. While some on the left have called on Biden to do more to relieve student debt, many on the right have argued the relief is expensive, regressive, and even illegal. The problem for Biden: Even the Washington Post editorial board agrees.

