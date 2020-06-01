MSNBC’s Garrett Haake was struck by a projectile on Sunday night as he reported from Washington D.C. on the continuing protests over George Floyd’s death.

Haake was in the downtown area of the capital as he reported on police efforts to contain the protests after rioters destroyed cars and damaged buildings. Haake swore to himself as he recorded the sounds of multiple explosions in the distance, and as he decided to move to another position, he eventually screamed “Damn it!” as something hit him.

At that point, Katy Tur told Haake to stop talking and move to safety. The camera cut to Tur, but before long Haake was back on the air. He told Tur that he was alright and continued his report by saying he got hit in the side by either a rubber bullet or a pepper ball.

Between the chaos of the situation and Haake’s sound cutting out, Tur told him again “I want you to get to a safe place, get out of there.” This went on with Tur saying it was “startling to see what is happening across the country but especially what is happening in Washington, D.C.”

Haake took to Twitter after the moment to explain what happened (and apologize for cursing on TV):

Thanks to everyone who sent kind messages after this scary moment. I’m fine, thanks especially to our crew & security team. I have some souvenir welts on my side to show for it. And sorry for cursing on tv. Those rubber bullets/pellets/bean-bags hurt! https://t.co/A3NfsMDC3X — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 1, 2020

Watch above, via MSNBC.

