MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Calls Out Dems for Giving ‘Pennies’ to Florida Election, Calls for ‘Internal Conversations’

Democrats are lagging in Florida because of investment issues, MSNBC’s Symone Sanders announced on Tuesday night.

While covering the midterm elections, Sanders reacted to both Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) leading their races by pointing the blame at the Democratic Party. DeSantis was challenged by Democrat Charlie Crist and Marco Rubio was challenged by Val Demmings.

Sanders accused the Democratic Party of lowering their investment in Florida during this midterm cycle and citing that one of the reasons they are not seeing a major gain in the state.

“This is an investment issue though also because the Democratic Party — look if you go back to 2018, the national Democratic Party gave over a million dollars to the Florida Democratic Party. This year, they barely gave $700,000,” Sanders said in reaction to Rubio’s success.

According to the MSNBC host, Democrats need to conduct some “internal conversations” about their campaign investments in Florida, where DeSantis remains a popular governor and the most potential candidate to challenge Donald Trump in 2024. Trump has already been targeting DeSantis with insults as he continues to tease a 2024 run for president.

“That means pennies for Miami Dade’s Democratic Party, other folks across the state. If you look at the last couple governor’s races where even Democrats lost, they’re within a percentage point or less. This is not competitive tonight and to me, that means that there needs to be some internal conversations about infrastructure,” Sanders said.

The MSNBC host made sure to call Florida “special” and not indicative of results that could occur across the country.

