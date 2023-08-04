Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump Looked Like ‘A Scared Puppy’ At DC Arraignment: ‘Got To Face The Music’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that former President Donald Trump looked like “a scared puppy” after his DC arraignment on Thursday and would need to “face the music” for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Pelosi, who was the speaker of the House during the Capitol riot, had a contentious relationship with Trump when the pair were in charge of their parties during Trump’s first term in office. She led efforts to impeach Trump twice and has demanded he face criminal prosecution for the events of January 6th.

The Democratic lawmaker joined MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Friday to give her thoughts on Trump’s arraignment in DC for his third indictment in the last four months.

“I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course. But when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate,” Pelosi told Mitchell. “I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows he knows the truth, that he lost the election and now he’s got to face the music.”

She added, “I’m very proud of the work of the January 6th committee, which laid the foundation, created a path for us to get to this place, to seek the truth.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

