White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien addressed the NSC review process of John Bolton’s book and denied anyone at the NSC leaked his manuscript.

Bolton and his publisher last week denied any coordination with the New York Times, which was the first to report on significant details from the former national security adviser’s manuscript. There’s been a question of who with access to the manuscript leaked it.

On Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan brought up the NSC review process over Bolton’s book and directly asked O’Brien if anyone there leaked it.

“Have you asked members of the NSC that question?” she asked.

“I’ve said this before on the record. I’m very confident that the leaks of that book did not come from the NSC,” he responded.

