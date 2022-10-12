NBC News Reporter Presses Fetterman for Medical Update in Computer-Assisted Interview: ‘Don’t Voters Deserve to Know?’

NBC News reporter Dasha Burns grilled Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman (D) on his physical capacity to serve on the U.S. Senate amid his ongoing recovery from his stroke.

Burns spoke to Fetterman for NBC Nightly News, and she prefaced the segment by explaining that Fetterman’s campaign required that the interview take place while he had his computer on hand. The computer ran a transcription program while the interview was happening so Fetterman would be able to read the questions as Burns was speaking to him.

The sit-down was Fetterman’s first in-person interview since he suffered a stroke earlier this year. Fetterman has been upfront about how he has lingering auditory processing issues and may stumble with his words. However, Burns previewed the interview by noting that “In small talk — before the interview, without captioning — it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

When the close-captioned interview got underway, Fetterman insisted “of course” he would be able to take on a senator’s job on Day One. This led to Burns pressing Fetterman on his condition, given how long it has been since his camp has produced a medical update.

Burns: You say you’re on the road to full recovery, but right now, voters really have to take your word for it. We’ve asked for your medical records. We’ve asked to have a conversation with someone from your medical team, to interview your physician. You’ve declined those requests. Why? Fetterman: Well, I feel like we have been very transparent in a lot of different ways. When our doctor has already given a letter saying that I’m able to serve and to be running… Burns: I mean, respectfully that letter from your physician, that was six months ago. Don’t voters deserve to know your status now? Fetterman: Being in front of thousands and thousands of people and having interviews and getting around all across Pennsylvania, that gives everybody, and the voters to decide if they think it’s really the issue.

Watch above via NBC.

