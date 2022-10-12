Madison Cawthorn Has Been Derelict of Congressional Duty Since Losing Primary, Per Report

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has been derelict of congressional duty and mostly missing in action since losing his primary, according to The Washington Post.

Cawthorn has been mired in controversy during his freshman term in Congress, such as his claim he was invited to “orgies” and witnessing leaders doing cocaine “right in front” of him. He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “a thug.”

Since losing to North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards in May in the GOP primary in the state’s 11th Congressional District, according to a Post report on Tuesday, Cawthorn has voted by proxy 86 times – despite having blasted the Covid-era mechanism – and “has introduced 11 bills” that all but one do not have a co-sponsor.

His congressional website still reads that he “resides in Hendersonville, North Carolina with his wife, Cristina Cawthorn,” despite announcing last December that the two will divorce. The most recent press release on his congressional website is from May 12.

Additionally, according to the Post:

A caller to two of his four district offices hears a recording that the offices are “no longer regularly staffed” and that voice mail is not “regularly” monitored. “Due to our office beginning to close for the term, we are no longer accepting new case work,” says a recording at the two other Cawthorn offices in the district. Cawthorn was the only member of the state’s congressional delegation who did not sign a Sept. 30 letter asking President [Joe] Biden to declare an emergency in North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Nor was the congressman among the speakers late last month when former [P]resident Donald Trump held a rally there.

Syndicated pro-Trump radio host John Fredericks blasted Cawthorn.

“He needs to get his act together,” he told the Post. “He needs to grow up.”

“After all the shenanigans, he deserved to get beat,” he added. “In two years, he demonstrated an incredible lack of maturity.”

