NBC Reporter Says You Can Combat Inflation-Spiked Thanksgiving Costs By Skipping Turkey, Drive Away Guests

NBC’s Today had a segment over the weekend about the extra cost for Thanksgiving dinner this year and suggesting ways to alleviate those expenses, including possibly foregoing turkey and, by extension, guests. The suggestion didn’t go over well on social media, where it went viral Monday.

“This morning with inflation on the rise, prices are going up on everything from your thanksgiving meal to your gifts for the holidays,” said NBC’s Kristen Welker to introduce the full segment, during which reporter Vicky Nguyen outlined a few cost-saving tips that were no cause for uproar and one that set the world on fire.

“Inflation is up, 6.2% since last October, that’s real money,” said Nguyen. “This is the year you want to set a budget for your meal.”

After acknowledging inflation as the problem (but not the reason for inflation), NBC’s segment focused on how to deflate or diffuse those added expenses.

Nguyen recommended clipping coupons, listing some phone apps that help with that. She also suggested buying the “raw ingredients” to make meals from scratch in order to save money. She also brought up the idea of asking for family or attendees to chip in for the cost of the food, or to bring foods potluck style.

After pointing out apps that can be used to spread the expense, Nguyen brought up the fateful turkey exclusion principle – which holds that you can skip expensive turkey and drive guests away at the same time if you really want to fight Biden inflation – thereby making herself a Thanksgiving week viral video.

“While we are on the topic of something that could be controversial, perhaps forego the turkey,” she said, adding amid some vocal reaction to “bear with me, I know that’s the staple of the Thanksgiving meal.”

“Some people think turkey is overrated so – it tends to be the most expensive thing on the table. Maybe you do an Italian feast instead,” said Nguyen. “And I will say this: If you tell everyone you’re having Thanksgiving without turkey? Some guests may drop off the list and that’s a way to save money, too.”

“I’m not recommending it, I’m just offering it,” Nguyen hastened to add with a laugh.

It was with that final potential advice that Nguyen became a hot Twitter topic that even prompted a tweet from the Republican party.

Due to Bidenflation, NBC suggests people “forgo the turkey” this Thanksgiving as a way to cut costs: “If you tell everyone you’re having a Thanksgiving without turkey, some guests may drop off the list—and that’s a way to cut costs, too.” pic.twitter.com/vckBmeoB6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 22, 2021

There were many, many, many more tweeted objections, of varying degrees of seriousness, thus fulfilling a rather newer Thanksgiving tradition: stirring up controversy online with contrary hot takes. But hey, at least we’re being allowed to even have the holiday this year.

Watch the clip above, via WCNC Charlotte, or the full clip from NBC’s Today here.

