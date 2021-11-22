Brennan Grills Cruz. Cain Indulges Farage. Goldberg and Hayes OUT at Fox. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2021

MEDIA WINNER: Margaret Brennan

Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan took Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to task over his support of the Big Lie in a tense interview that aired on CBS Sunday morning.

During a contentious exchange, Brennan confronted Cruz over revelations from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Peril about conversations Cruz had with former President Donald Trump. According to the book, Cruz knew full well that Congress did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election and he made that known to Trump ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — despite challenging the certification of the vote in the Senate that day.

Brennan asked Cruz about the damage caused by “indulging” the election doubters, and the senator tried to wriggle off the hook by claiming to be unfamiliar with that excerpt of the book. The interview continued with Cruz repeatedly attempting to deflect and Brennan relentlessly pressing him on his past statements and actions. At one point, Brennan bluntly reminded Cruz there was “no evidence of fraud that would have really drawn the outcome of the election into doubt.”

MEDIA LOSER: Will Cain

Details are still emerging from a deadly incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon, when a speeding SUV plowed through a Christmas parade, killing five people so far and injuring dozens.

Fox & Friends host Will Cain interviewed British populist politician Nigel Farage Monday morning as the two irresponsibly speculated about the motivations behind the tragic incident.

“I don’t want to make connections where they might not yet exist,” opened Cain, before he did that exact thing, mentioning similar events that were terrorist attacks. Farage responded by railing about a “radical Islamist terrorist” who had illegally entered the UK before attempting an attack and other crimes by illegal immigrants.

Cain and Farage turned out to be wrong — the driver of the SUV was reportedly fleeing the scene of another crime and has a lengthy prior criminal history, but no known connection to terrorism — but regardless, they definitely didn’t know the facts at the time they were indulging in their conspiracy mongering. Cain could have been a voice of reason to counter Farage but instead only amplified him.

