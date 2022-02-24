NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell said Ukraine is “likely going to be defeated in days” as Russia mounted a large-scale military invasion of the Eastern European country.

During an appearance on The 11th Hour late Wednesday night, Mitchell said:

Clearly the military analysis is that the Russian conventional force will overwhelm the brave Ukrainian-fighting men and women. The 150,000 of them, who are largely in the east, which is their frontline. The barrier against the Russian advance. And they’re likely going to be defeated in days. At least they will conquer Kyiv. That is the main objective and that is the belief. But it is going to be a long resistance. These people are going to fight bravely. There’s going to be an insurgency as well. And the betting is that Russia has taken on a lot more than it can chew. And the analysis is that this could be the end of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s … search for a historic role in his legacy. Already, it is just incredibly tragic to see this happening.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Wednesday night with a bombing campaign throughout the country. Russian troops advanced further on Thursday. This morning, CNN footage showed Russian military forces taking over an airport near Kyiv.

