NBC News reporter Ben Collins joined Ali Velshi on The Rachel Maddow Show Wednesday night to talk about the alarming Twitter hack that targeted multiple prominent user accounts belonging to figures like Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and more.

“This could have been a really dangerous day, not just for democracy but for the world,” Collins said. “You know, we don’t really fully understand what happened yet. Neither does Twitter… We don’t know if the people who hacked this had access to people’s private direct messages. If they did, that’s a national security issue, frankly.”

There are serious implications to this particular hack, and Collins even referenced President Donald Trump’s own Twitter account to say, “These people could have done an incredible amount of harm. Maybe they still can. We don’t really fully know yet. We’re lucky this didn’t happen on November 1st, November 2nd, and it happened now, and all they wanted was some money.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R- MO) sent a letter to Twitter after the hack asking about its security measures and how many people “may have faced data theft” as a result.

Collins said the question of whether Twitter is a safe website is a pretty important one, because if “somebody at Twitter was hacked and had those credentials spread around to the dark web that were later sold or used by that person, if that’s the case, that’s not enough security for a website used by the President of the United States to make policy.”

