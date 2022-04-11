NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell Confronts Psaki on Claim Kamala Went Maskless at KBJ Event Because it Was an ‘Historic Day’

Fox News and NBC News confronted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday over Vice President Kamala Harris not wearing a mask during the White House event celebrating Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Harris was in close contact with her communications director, Jamal Simmons, who tested positive for Covid on April 6, according to the White House.

“You said on Friday that the vice president was masked indoors all day but the White House tweeted a video showing her standing over the president without a mask on,” said Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich during the White House press briefing. “Can you explain what happened there?”

Psaki responded:

Well, I would say that the vice president and the president and all of us abide by what the CDC protocols are. It was an emotional day, it was an historic day, and there were moments when she was not wearing a mask inside, including in a photo, but wearing it 99.9% of the time. I would note the president and the vice president have tested negative in the last 24 hours and we felt and made the decision, it’s important to share with all of you when there are close contacts, that’s exactly what we did. Why it’s of interest to the public, I think, is, and you guys can agree or disagree with me, is because the four principals, the public has a right to know and an interest in knowing when the four principals have exposure or close contact exposure to any individuals who have Covid. The vice president is now five days post-exposure. She tested negative.

A few moments later, NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell asked Psaki, “A couple of times you’ve cited [it was an] emotional day, important day, important role she was playing. You’re not saying that those things are reasons to not follow CDC guidance.”

“Absolutely not. And I appreciate your question on that,” said Psaki.

“What I was conveying is that while she has worn a mask, as is protocol and as is our expectation of everyone from the vice president, the president, all of us on down, if you have a close contact, that there was a photo, as Jacqui said, and there are moments when, yeah, she was human,” she continued. “She didn’t have a fat mask on in the photo. But she has worn the mask and that is certainly what we want to convey to the American people.”

O’Donnell asked if Harris didn’t have her mask on since “the photo will live for decades.”

“I think it was a decision made in the moment,” said Psaki. “But it doesn’t mean we don’t all try to be model citizens and abide by what the CDC protocols are and requirements.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com