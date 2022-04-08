Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki whether there’s a “carve-out” in CDC Covid guidelines for vice presidents after Kamala Harris went maskless at Friday’s event honoring Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The Vice President’s office said in a statement that she was in “close contact” with her communications director Jamal Simmons, who tested positive for Covid Wednesday. On Friday, Harris did not wear a mask at the event honoring the appointment of Justice Jackson, whom she hugged.

CDC guidelines state, “Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure,” as Politico pointed out Thursday after Harris was similarly maskless while presiding over the Senate.

“Is there a carve-out in CDC regulations for Covid for Vice President?” Doocy asked at the Friday briefing.

“Tell me more, Peter. I’m sure this is going somewhere. So what do you got for me on a Friday?” Psaki replied.

A back-and-forth ensued.

DOOCY: The CDC says for people exposed to COVID, up-to-date on their COVID 19 vaccinations, “do not go to places where you are unable to wear a well-fitting mask.” So why is she here at the White House today, giving the new Supreme Court Justice a big hug with no mask? PSAKI: You mean when she gave her a hug outside? DOOCY: Yes. PSAKI: She was outside. DOOCY: Does the CDC say the people who are close contact can give people hugs outside? PSAKI: We know, Peter, that outside it is — You are — You can benefit significantly being outside, that’s why we have — We had the event outside today! I will tell you that the Vice President has been wearing a mask inside. When there was a private greet they were all wearing masks —

Doocy interjected on the point about Harris not wearing a mask at the Senate confirmation, and Psaki replied that Harris was “playing an important role in confirming or overseeing the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court,” and was socially-distanced for the “vast majority” of that time.

“So this is not a case of rules for thee, but not for VP?” asked Doocy.

“In fact, the vice president wore a mask inside today when she was both with the president, with her staff, other people. She was outside at the event,” said Psaki. “She was socially distanced for ninety-nine point nine percent of the event today, and she had an emotional moment as which is understandable.”

Watch the clip above, via the White House.

