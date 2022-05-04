NEW AUDIO: Kevin McCarthy Blasts Trump as ‘Atrocious and Totally Wrong’ While Plotting to Remove Him From Office

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) railed against former President Donald Trump in newly-released audio in which he was clear he wanted the former president gone from the White House.

CNN obtained audio Wednesday from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. As has been apparent in previously leaked recorded phone calls, the ranking House Republican was not hesitant to criticize those inside his own party following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Jake Tapper shared the audio on The Lead, which he said was from a conversation which took place on Jan. 8, 2021.

In the call, McCarthy expressed a desire to speak with then-President-Elect Joe Biden behind Trump’s back:

MCCARTHY: Look, what the president did is atrocious and totally wrong… We’re 12 days away [from inauguration]. The one point I’d make with Biden, if you have an impeachment and you’re stuck sitting in the Senate, and he needs cabinet members,.. he’s got a lot of things he’s to have moving, and from a perspective, you put everything else away, this country is very, very divided. I do think the impeachment divides the nation further and continues to divide it even greater. That’s why I want to reach out to Biden. I wanted the president to meet with Biden. But that’s not going to happen. I want to see about us meeting with Biden, sitting down, a smooth transition to show that we can continue to keep those statements going. So hopefully, I know he’s to talk to Pelosi. He hopefully he calls me today, and see if we can start that process.

Burns and Martin did not divulge who was on the other end of the call. In previous calls leaked by the duo, McCarthy trashed his GOP colleagues in the House.

He also invoked the 25th Amendment in one post-Jan. 6 conversation.

In one particularly interesting comment after Trump was banned by Twitter, McCarthy argued other Republicans should have also been removed from the platform.

Watch above, via CNN.

