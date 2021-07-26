Tom Manger, the new chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, says he would be “a fool to not be concerned” about the possibility that the events of January 6th could happen again.

Manger spoke with CNN’s Josh Campbell over the weekend, and discussed his top priorities for maintaining Congress’ security. Much of the conversation revolved around the aftermath of the storming of the U.S. Capitol — with Campbell asking Manger if he was concerned that the country might see a “repeat” of those events someday.

“I would be a fool not to be concerned about that,” Manger answered. “Obviously, the safety and security of the U.S. Capitol, the Congress, that legislative process, those are top priorities, and I’m absolutely concerned about all of those things.”

Campbell followed up by asking Manger if he was concerned about Donald Trump’s supporters who have baselessly claimed that the former president could be reinstated to the White House next month.

“Certainly,” Manger replied. “We are absolutely laser focused on information like that. We’re paying attention to that. We’re not going to show all of our cards and say ‘okay, these are all the things we know.’ I’ll tell you this. We’re going to plan for everything we know.”

Manger’s appointment to the head of the Capitol Police comes while the country witnesses a political firestorm over the the January 6th House Select Committee. During the interview, Manger offered pushback to members of Congress who have tried to downplay the violent Capitol riot in the months that followed.

“That’s not the way I saw it,” he said. “Everybody is entitled to their opinion. And, frankly, as the chief of this police department now, I’m in a position to do things to ensure that that wouldn’t happen again.”

