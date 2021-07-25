Pelosi Defends Rejecting Jim Jordan, Jim Banks from 1/6 Committee, Dismisses ‘Antics of Those Who Do Not Want to Find the Truth’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dismissed the opposition she faces from Congressional Republicans amid the political drama surrounding the January 6th House Select Committee.

Pelosi spoke to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, where she was asked about her decision to block Congressmen Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) — both staunch allies of former President Donald Trump — from sitting on the committee on the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi’s move set off a firestorm on Capitol Hill, so Stephanopoulos asked the speaker if she was concerned about political threats from the House Freedom Caucus, or about the committee’s credibility without participation from Republicans.

Pelosi began by shrugging off the Freedom Caucus’ threats since “we get those every day of the week.” She continued by reiterating her confidence in the committee, noting that it is bipartisan because of Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) “courageous” involvement with it.

“I do believe the work of this committee — in order to retain the confidence of the American people — must act in a way that has no partisanship [and] is all about patriotism,” Pelosi said. “We have to ignore the antics of those who do not want to find the truth. We will find the truth, that truth will have the confidence of the American people because it will be done patriotically, and not in a partisan way.”

Pelosi also said in the interview that she plans to name Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) to the committee as well.

Watch above, via ABC.

