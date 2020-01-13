The two conservative hosts on the The View, Abby Hunstman and Meghan McCain, repeatedly clashed behind the scenes over personal issues and the “toxic work environment” their friction created was a compelling reason why Huntsman decided to leave the popular daytime talk show.

That’s according to a CNN report, which reported on the pair’s numerous run-ins after the bombshell news that Huntsman was leaving the show at the end of this week to work on her father’s gubernatorial run.

While Huntsman and McCain started out as natural allies, tensions soon frayed over Huntsman’s propensity for talking about her children on air. This habit allegedly fostered resentment in McCain, who has publicly written about a past miscarriage and other fertility struggles she and her husband have had.

“[McCain] suggested to Huntsman that the child-centric chats were insensitive,” the story noted. “Following one episode, McCain confronted Huntsman for bringing up her kids on the show. Word of the ‘baby fight,’ as one person called it, quickly spread around The View and strained the relationship between the two women.”

“Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights,” one source told CNN. “She ultimately decided she didn’t need this job and it wasn’t worth it.” While the pair have since patched up the relationship, Huntsman nonetheless chose to move on.

