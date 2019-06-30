New Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Bruised in ‘All Out Brawl’ Between North Korean Guards and Reporters

President Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, was caught in the middle of a scuffle between North Korean security guards and White House reporters during the administration’s trip to the Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.

The scuffle, according to the Washington Post, was sparked as Trump made his first steps into North Korea — becoming the first sitting president to do so — with officials from the hermit kingdom “shoving and trying to block the press.”

“Also roughed up in the fracas was incoming Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who ended up with bruises,” the Post reported.

According to Bloomberg White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Grisham intervened after North Korean guards tried to block U.S. reporters from an indoor meeting between Trump and Kim.

In video of the scuffle aired on CNN, Grisham can be seen getting between North Korean guards, telling reporters to move past them. “Stop. Let me go. I need help here!” she exclaims.

The U.S.Secret Service ended up intervening:

The jostling grew especially intense as reporters tried to enter a room inside the Freedom House on the southern side of Panmunjom where Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un were meeting after exchanging initial handshakes on the border. North Korean guards tried to physically prevent members of the U.S. press pool from entering the room, pushing and shoving, and the Secret Service stepped in to intervene.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta quoted a source describing the bust up as an “all out brawl.”

New WH Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham got into a scuffle with the North Koreans to move members of the WH press pool into position to cover Trump and Kim, I’m told. Grisham was a bit bruised. Source called it “an all out brawl.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 30, 2019

Watch above, via CNN.

