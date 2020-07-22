New Yorker Editor David Remnick buried President Donald Trump for sending untrained federal troops into Portland, comparing him to a “slightly diabolical” television producer trying to produce images of “maximum divisiveness” on MSNBC Wednesday.

Andrea Mitchell likened Trump’s “Law and Order” campaign to Richard Nixon’s 1968 to “hammer Democratic mayors,” prompting Remnick to bash the president’s deployment of federal officers.

“What we’re seeing is an attempt to revive the reelection campaign of the President of the United States,” Remnick said. “A man who is willing to do almost anything — legal or illegal — to enhance his chances. He sees himself in a bad position. The polls are showing him behind Joe Biden rather decisively, and almost like a slightly diabolical television producer, he wants to produce images of maximum divisiveness.”

While pundits and mayors have ripped the president for his decision, Remnick compared the deployment to force used against peaceful protesters at Lafayette Park in June. He asked, “Was that a necessary action by Donald Trump?”

“He’s going to go into cities that he’s obviously written off in terms of supporting him, but to show them as the bad cities where federal troops can go in: we’ll quiet it down and suppress it,” Remnick continued. “It is an extremely troubling thing.”

“This goes well beyond the Nixon campaign of 1968,” he added.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

