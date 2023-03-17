Newsmax Guest Casually Rips Cigarette Throughout Segment

Friday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax went super casual on St. Patrick’s Day when a guest took several drags of his cigarette during a segment.

Conservative columnist David Marcus appeared alongside Curtis Houck for a discussion with Eric Bolling about the Biden family’s business dealings.

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee released a memo saying relatives of President Joe Biden received $1.3 million from a business associate with ties to China when Biden was vice president and thereafter. Biden’s son, daughter-in-law, brother, and an unidentified member of the family received payments, according to the memo.

Bolling welcomed his guests to the program.

“Now let’s bring in Curtis Houck, he’s is the managing editor at Newsbusters,” Bolling said. “And screen right there, smoking that cigarette right there, good friend David Marcus.”

Initially, Marcus appeared to be caught off guard since he could be seen taking a drag. But as the segment continued, the columnist kept smoking the cigarette on air à la Edward R. Murrow.

At one point Bolling told Marcus, “By the way, David. Love this,” while making a smoking gesture.

The host noted it’s unclear why Biden family members received payments from a man with business interests in China. But, he added, “When there’s smoke, so to speak, there’s usually fire.”

“There always is. Listen, there’s one thing that Joe Biden has not been able to do from the day that the New York Post laptop story dropped,” Marcus replied. “They can’t provide us a simple, straightforward, innocent answer for where all this money came from, why it’s being distributed to Bidens.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

