Newsmax Host Greg Kelly Rips Fox News: ‘A Bunch of Vain People’ Who ‘Ignore’ Trump

Newsmax host Greg Kelly lashed out at the mainstream media and accused Fox News of ignoring former President Donald Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans did not perform as well as they hoped. They appear poised to retake the House with a modest majority while the Democrats may hold the Senate.

Many commentators, including conservative ones, have placed blame on Trump after he made hundreds of endorsements. Most of those candidates have repeated Trump’s false claim the election was stolen from him. Some of his preferred candidates have lost seemingly winnable races.

During his opening monologue on Wednesday, Kelly – a former Fox News host – said the mainstream media “helped create Trump and they will never forgive themselves.”

He said as a result, Trump is essentially persona non grata on cable news and social media.

“He’s not as central as he should be, as I want him to be quite frankly,” Kelly said, noting that Newsmax aired Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“Fox News – yes, Fox News – you know, they ignore him,” the host stated.”They ignored President Trump. That’s what they do.”

Kelly further observed Newsmax carried Trump’s election night remarks from Mar-a-Lago, but Fox News did not.

“What do they do over on Fox News?” he said. “It was a continuation of the Bret Baier, Martha [MacCallum] show, right? ‘No, no, we’re not gonna look at the president of the United States – former. Our chairman Rupert Murdoch, somebody said not to so we’re not going to do it.'”

He added, “Fox. You can’t count on them, folks. They’re just a bunch of vain people in it for the money, status, prestige.”

