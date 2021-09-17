Newsmax Host Invokes Jeopardy! Controversy to Decry ‘Woke Left’ as Chyron Says White Men Are Being ‘Canceled’

On Friday night, Greg Kelly said – or at least his show’s chyron did – that White men are being canceled in the United States.

Among other instances, the Newsmax host cited yesterday’s announcement that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will host Jeopardy! for the rest of the year. The news came after last month’s departure of Mike Richards as host after it was discovered he had made jokes that were in poor taste on a podcast in 2013 and 2014. Richards apologized for them.

“When did we become so uptight?” asked Kelly. “I mean, this is America. We weren’t always like this. This is the land where Howard Stern is one of the most successful broadcasters ever.”

“I blame, a little bit – may he rest in peace Alec [sic] Trebek – He should have had a succession plan. What was his personal life all about? It wasn’t perfect, by the way, he was a little bit, uh, unique.”

Kelly then played an interview of Trebek from 2011, shortly after he encountered an intruder in his hotel room.

“I realized that someone had been in the room,” said Trebek. “And I put on my underwear and ran down the hall to see if I could find her.”

Kelly responded, “I don’t know. I would’ve stopped the pursuit at the hotel door in my underwear. I don’t think i would have run down the hall. But anyway, everybody is unique. Everybody does things. Nobody here broke the law, and we are just so uptight and stupid, And it’s getting worse.”

The Newsmax host went on to cite Chris Harrison as another example of so-called cancelation. In 2018, the host of The Bachelor had defended a contestant’s decision to go to an Old South plantation-themed party. Harrison departed the show this year.

Kelly went on to say that there’s little point in apologizing for such behavior, because the “woke” left will never be satisfied. He called this “the Trump truth.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

