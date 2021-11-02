Newsmax White House Reporter Deletes Tweet Claiming Covid Vaccine Contains a Satan-Involved Tracker

Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson posted a nuts tweet claiming that Covid-19 vaccines contain some sort of satanic tracker with an unsubtle moniker.

“Dear Christians: the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked,” Robinson wrote Monday in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added.

Robinson’s citation of the New Testament is a reference to the biblical end times prophecy detailed in the Book of Revelations, the “tracker” in this scenario being analogous to the mark of the beast. The prophecy says that in the end times, “no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

The claim that Covid-19 vaccines contain a satanic tracker called Luciferase has spread on social media for months. Back in March, Reuters published a fact-check of those claims, which noted that while the organic compound “was involved in some COVID-19 research in the summer of 2020,” none of the available vaccines contain it.

According to Reuters:

A fact sheet on the FDA’s website here discloses the ingredients in the [Moderna] vaccine. It includes mRNA, lipids, cholesterol, 1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine, tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate, and sucrose. It does not list luciferin, an organic compound that produces light through oxidation (here), in its ingredients, or mention anything about a “a 66.6 solution,” as the posts claim. Moreover, none of the other available vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca, contain luciferin, according to ingredients lists seen here, here and here.

What’s more, Luciferase is a chemical compound that produces light. It is not a satanic tracker.

