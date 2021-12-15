Newsmax cut out of President Joe Biden’s address on Wednesday in Kentucky, where he has been touring the damage done by tornadoes last weekend.

Newsmax anchor Eric Bolling interjected after Biden pledged that the federal government would, over the next 30 days, cover all costs associated with cleaning up the damage.

Bolling did not hold back:

I don’t even know what to say. There’s your president. Mixing, dropping ideas, numbers, can’t figure it out, confused. The man’s, I’m sorry to say this, it’s a tragedy he’s confused. He said this’ll be a hard fight back the next two or three months. Does he look around and see what the devastation is around him. It leveled the town of Mayfield. Two to three months? This still be pulling wreckage apart. Then he says he’s not sure if he’s allowed to spend money there. Of course! Declared it a federal emergency. Sorry, I know it’s a moment. And I know it’s early, maybe too soon for me to say. But that man is not fit to be saying what he’s saying right there. I have no idea what he just said, folks.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

