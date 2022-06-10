Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Rips ‘Attractive Blonde’ Capitol Cop That Rioters Knocked Unconscious: ‘In Other Words, You Fell’

Greg Kelly ripped U.S. Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards as a “self-aggrandizing” and “attractive blonde” whose testimony revealed she merely “fell down” during the Capitol attack.

Edwards spoke during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing about her experiences with rioters on Jan. 6. She was knocked unconscious. The attack is on video (which you can view along with her full testimony here)

She also recounted how she slipped in blood and saw fellow officer Brian Sicknick, who appeared “ghostly pale.” Sicknick died a day later after suffering two strokes.

On Friday’s Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV, the host was unimpressed by her story. He minimized her as handpicked cop who “hated Trump.”

Kelly said Edwards was selected to speak because she is an “attractive blonde” who would be immune from criticism in the eyes of the committee.

“They think, well, we’ll bring in cops,” he said. “They can’t attack cops. Well, we’ll bring in an attractive blonde. I mean, It’s a woman.”

Kelly played a clip of Edwards’ testimony in which she described the hours she worked to protect lawmakers in extreme weather.

“She comes off as somebody with a chip on her shoulder,” Kelly reacted. “This self-aggrandizing, you know, ‘I worked holidays, weekends,'” he said. “Well, you had a job to do. Yeah, you got paid and you’re being used.”

Kelly then aired a portion of Edwards interview in which she described how she was briefly knocked out during the riot. The host responded to the clip,

Okay, in other words, you fell. You had a fall. Gotcha. That’s a line-of-duty injury as well. A couple of hundred yards from you, Ashli Babbitt was being dragged backwards out of the Capitol as she was bleeding out, shot by one of your fellow officers, even though she was unarmed. Posed no threat to anyone. Ok? But you bumped your head. Got it. Got it. It got it.

Kelly then showed another portion of Edwards’ testimony in which she described how she was tear-gassed.

“Tear-gassed by your own guys, by the way, the police were using the tear gas,” he said.

He invoked crime surges in multiple cities and noted police officers have been targeted and attacked recently, Kelly depicted Edwards’ complaints as mild.

He concluded he understands why Edwards might have “issues” stemming from the riot, but he told her to direct them to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

