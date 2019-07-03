Former Speaker Newt Gingrich slammed Democrats for the border crisis Wednesday, and particularly Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whom he called “viciously dishonest.”

On Fox News show America’s Newsroom, anchor Bill Hemmer played a clip of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh — who joked on air that drinking toilet water is a “step up” for migrants — accusing Ocasio-Cortez of lying about conditions at detention centers.

“99 Democrats voted against humanitarian aid,” Gingrich said on Fox.

Last week, the Democrat-controlled House passed a progressive humanitarian aid package, but when it went to the Senate, Alabama Republican Richard Shelby substituted that bill for a bipartisan compromise. When it went back to the House, members of the Progressive Caucus opposed the bill. The bill included $4.59 billion in emergency aid to the border. 95 Democrats voted against the measure, but it passed the House 305 to 102.

Problems dealing with asylum could be linked to Democrats with open arms attracting too many of them to America, according to Gingrich. He said that people are attracted to come to the US from Guatemala and El Salvador saying “Americans are so stupid if you get in you’ll be taken care of.”

“Now people like AOC create the disaster, refuse to fix it, vote against funding to help people, then go down there and attack the people who are saying to her we don’t have enough money, we don’t have enough facilities.”

“I just think her attitude and approach — I use these words– she is a viciously dishonest person. You have a man and his daughter dying in the river because the Democrats in Congress refuse to fix the law, refuse to control the border, refuse to pass humanitarian aid.”

He continued on his AOC rant. “It is truly despicable to watch people like this operate and I think she should be ashamed over it. I think people should say this is not tolerable. That’s not the kind of person that the news media should be covering, because she is so dishonest.”

Watch above via Fox News.

