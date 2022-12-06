Newt Gingrich Urges GOP to Reverse Course and Embrace Mail-In Voting: ‘We Need to Rethink from the Ground Up’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said it is time for the Republican Party to rethink its approach to mail-in voting and other measures in order to win elections.

While the party won a slim House majority last month, Democrats secured an outright 51-49 Senate majority Tuesday evening after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Leading up to Election Day, numerous conservatives online called on the GOP to embrace measures that are giving their political opponents advantages in elections. Republicans are much more likely to vote in person and on Election Day than Democrats, who are more likely to embrace voting early and through the mail.

On Fox News’s Hannity, the Republican from Georgia told the host he thinks it is time for the party to catch up or it risks getting left behind. Host Sean Hannity said he would prefer using paper ballots while making exceptions for those serving in the military or those with health or other conditions.

He noted the system is not set up that way, and he asked Gingrich, “Don’t Republicans have to work the system that they have?”

Asked by Hannity if the GOP needs to end a “reluctance” to embrace the tools being used by Democrats, Gingrich agreed:

You have to play the game by the rules that are existing. That means, for example, if you want Generation Z voters you’ve got to be on TikTok, even if in fact in the long run we may abolish TikTok as a Chinese communist device. It means that you have to recognize early voting. It doesn’t do Republicans any good to save their TV money until October if they’ve had a third of the vote Come in in September.

“Democrats focus on elections, Republicans focus on campaigns,” he concluded. “We need to rethink from the ground up.”

via Fox News.

