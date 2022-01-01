‘No More Broke Dick’: Don Lemon’s Raucous New Orleans New Year on CNN Was Not for Kids

CNN’s New Year’s Even special featured Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper hosting from Times Square for the ball drop. But like Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the CNN show had a secondary celebration in New Orleans. Both locations had some out of hand moments.

The most talked about from the New York hosts was Cohen going on a shot-fueled rampage against outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio. But in New Orleans, Don Lemon, Alisyn Camerota, and comedian Dulcé Sloan had more than a few Twitter-clip-ready moments. So much so they’re still trending at noon on New Year’s Day.

One in particular is really taking the web by storm, featuring both Lemon and Sloan saying the phrase “broke dick” multiple times, in the context of resolutions for the New Year.

A transcript would really detract from the ambience, you have to just watch the clip. It might leave you saying what Anderson Cooper said after Don Lemon talked to Dulcé Sloan about her family in Georgia, in another clip that defies transcription:

“I don’t know what’s happening,” said Cooper. Add in the odd curse word or two and copious drinking and you get what is traditionally the case with CNN these last few New Years: a crazy and strange show that’s not for the kiddies but is probably pretty cathartic for a lot of the adults. (Especially that de Blasio rant, which is now my ringtone.)

Overall a pretty raucous and celebratory, if raunchy affair.

Watch the clips above via CNN, which is a news network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com