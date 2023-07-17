‘Not a Serious Candidate’: Fox’s Hannity Attacks ‘Media Darling’ Chris Christie for Solely Running on ‘I Hate Trump’

Fox News’s Sean Hannity lashed out at Chris Christie for using his 2024 presidential campaign to bludgeon former President Donald Trump.

Hannity joined Fox & Friends on Monday, where he was asked for his thoughts on the current state of the 2024 Republican primary race. The discussion also gravitated around Trump’s slams on Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as the former president further cements his lead over his primary rivals.

As he brought up Trump’s threats to skip the first round of GOP 2024 primary debates (which is being hosted by Fox), Hannity explained, “The problem is he already is absorbing probably 98 percent of the media oxygen out there when it comes to coverage.”

That’s when Hannity pivoted to blast the former New Jersey governor for campaigning off of his attacks on Trump’s record:

Chris Christie has become the media darling of the hard left. He’s George Stephanopoulos’ co-host. He’s Morning Liberal Joe’s co-host. He’s over at fake news CNN every minute he can of every day, and he’s only running on one issue, and that is ‘I hate Donald Trump. Donald Trump is horrible.’ He’s not a serious candidate to me.

Hannity concluded by assessing that if Trump doesn’t show up for the debate, it’ll be a chance for his other rivals to shine.

The Fox News host has railed against Christie’s candidacy before, most recently going along with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) when the congressman appeared on his show to fling personal insults at Christie.

Watch above via Fox News.

